National Assembly Standing Committee's 16th session opens

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's 16th session opened on Monday, the final meeting in preparation for the 15th legislature's fourth session on October 20.

During the three-day session, the NA Standing Committee will examine reports the Government and the NA's committees presented on socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2022.

The committee also discusses the goals, targets, tasks and solutions of the socio-economic development and the Central budget allocation plans for 2023, which include adjustments to minimum wage.

In this session, the legislature will decide on the medium-term financial and budget plans for the 2023 - 2025 period following the Law on State Budget, relating to the budget allocation of provinces and cities, macroeconomic indicators, fiscal balance, overspending, public debts, and debt repayment targets.

A report from Việt Nam Fatherland Front's Central Committee and the NA Commission on People's Aspiration was presented, which compiled the people's opinions for the upcoming NA session.

This document recommends that the Government further accelerate the disbursement of public investment, recovery and socio-economic development packages.

It also notes that site clearance work is facing challenges due to a significant price increase for land and construction materials, while several projects are behind schedule or have poor management from contractors.

People are also looking forward to wage reforms following social development and price increase, said Lê Tiến Châu, secretary general of Việt Nam Fatherland Front's Central Committee.

Other opinions touch on the shortage of teachers and medical workers, digital scams, fire safety, administrative paperwork related to house ownership, residence and citizen identity card, petrol prices, and delayed projects that affected people's life.

Dương Thanh Bình, head of the NA Commission on People's Aspiration, said that after the third session of the current NA, more than 2,640 opinions from the people were compiled and transferred to relevant agencies.

Among these, 2,171 opinions were addressed, equivalent to 82.2 per cent of the total.

Bình added that the local NA delegations need to improve the compilation, categorisation, solutions and timely report of their people's opinions.

Other topics include the implementation of the resolution from the first session of the 15th-tenure NA, post-pandemic recovery and disease control, and specific policies piloted for HCM City's development and Hà Nội's finance and budget.

The plenary will also look into measures to address issues at several BOT (build - operate - transfer) projects and the draft resolution on a pilot programme allowing people to select car plates via auctions. They will also comment on personnel-related matters before submission to the upcoming NA session. — VNS