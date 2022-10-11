Submit Release
Foreign Minister delighted at Việt Nam-US thriving ties

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn expressed his delight at the development of Việt Nam – US ties over the past 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, during a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Sub-Committee on Asia-Pacific Ami Bera and a delegation of US congressmen.

Affirming that the US is one of the leading important partners of Việt Nam, Sơn wished for their comprehensive partnership to continue growing on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.

The minister spoke highly of the increased exchange of delegations at all levels and via channels, including the National Assembly. He highlighted the need to continue consolidating and expanding the network of the US Congress's members in support of Việt Nam.

Việt Nam supports the US in enhancing cooperation with the region to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

The US congressmen expressed their impression of Việt Nam and its people. They affirmed that the US Congress considers Việt Nam one of the leading partners in the region and consistently backs a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam.

At the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of coordination in dealing with war consequences in the process of reconciliation, healing and trust-building between the two countries.

They vowed to step up collaboration in mutually beneficial areas such as sci-tech, education-training, climate change, clean energy transition, investment, and supply chains.

On regional and global issues of shared concern, they agreed to bolster cooperation within the framework of the US-ASEAN strategic partnership.

During the visit, the delegation met Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science-Technology and Environment Lê Quang Huy and had talks with the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam. — VNS

