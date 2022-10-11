Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,901 in the last 365 days.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva's reaction on reports that the Philippines is blacklisted for Chinese tourists

PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release
October 11, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva's reaction on reports that the Philippines is blacklisted for Chinese tourists

The statement of the Chinese ambassador, as relayed by Senate President Zubiri, on blacklisting the Philippines for Chinese tourists only concretizes our position that the social-and now economic-costs of POGO operations outweigh its contributions to our country.

In addition to wreaking havoc in peace, order, and morality in the country, POGOs now also pose a threat to our tourism industry. We had as much as 1.74 million tourists coming from China in 2019 who spent as much as $2.33 billion when they visited. Our tourism industry had only just begun getting back to its feet from the pandemic, and China blacklisting the Philippines for tourism is not a good sign for the industry and for our economy as a whole.

As we have said time and time again, it all boils down to policy: Do we want our country to be known as a POGO hub or a tourism hub? The answer is clear. Let's put an end to POGOs.

You just read:

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva's reaction on reports that the Philippines is blacklisted for Chinese tourists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.