At 13.12% CAGR, Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Worth US$ 4,040.18 Million by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Biometrics Ltd
Bioness Inc
BIONIK
Neofect
BioXtreme
Ectron Limited
Ekso Bionics
Hocoma
Kinestica
Abbott
NEURO REHAB VR
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Neurorehabilitation devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,040.18 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.12% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Neurorehabilitation devices engage the use of technology within the field of physiotherapy. Regardless of of the cause of impairment, most neurological rehabilitation devices intend to ease learning or relearning of motor skills. Neurorehabilitation devices comprise non-invasive brain stimulators, neurorobotic systems, brain-computer interfaces and wearable devices.
The rising prevalence and incidence rate of neurological disorders is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of neurorehabilitation devices market. In addition, the rapid technological advancements and rapid increase in geriatric population across the world are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing incidence of neurological conditions including Parkinson’s disease, stroke and multiple sclerosis leads to movement disabilities in patients which are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rapid surge in the geriatric population and the efficiency of the gaming systems in neurorehabilitation are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the neurorehabilitation devices market. Increasing R&D will make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.
Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Scope and Market Size
Neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product type, the neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented into neurorobotic systems, wearable devices, brain-computer interface and brain stimulators. Brain stimulators have further been segmented into non-invasive stimulators and invasive stimulators.
On the basis of application, the neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented into stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, brain and spinal cord injury and others.
The end user segment of neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals and clinics, home careand others.
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, By Region:
Global Neurorehabilitation Devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Neurorehabilitation Devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Neurorehabilitation Devices market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players dominating the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Neurorehabilitation Devices in this industry vertical?
