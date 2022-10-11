Việt Nam calls for stronger international efforts in disarmament, non-proliferation

VIETNAM, October 11 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has called for countries to augment international efforts in disarmament and non-proliferation during a general debate of the UN General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee on October 10.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, said the current international security environment was the most complex in decades, which might adversely affect the common efforts of the international community.

In that context, countries should strengthen international efforts in disarmament and non-proliferation to protect hard-earned achievements, he said, calling for the joint promotion of a framework to effectively respond to new challenges and areas like cyber security and outer-space issues.

In that process, it is necessary to continue complying with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, promote the peaceful settlement of international disputes, maintain the centrality of multilateralism, and boost the mechanism for global disarmament, according to the diplomat.

Giang also said that Việt Nam was ready to engage in the committee’s common works and support efforts for the sake of a world of peace, stability, and development.

At the debate, which attracted nearly 140 member states and observers, many participants shared that international security was facing many unpredictable challenges, such as armed conflicts, perils of nuclear threats and use, and the risk of weapons falling into the hands of terrorist groups or criminal gangs.

Promoting diplomacy and dialogue remained an effective measure for easing tensions, deepening mutual understanding, and creating a favourable international peace and security environment.

The Disarmament and International Security Committee (First Committee) is one of the six main events of the UN General Assembly. The current session is set to last until early November. — VNS