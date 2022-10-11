Global Point of Sale Display Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Point Of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Point Of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the point of sale display global market size is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2021 to $10.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. As per TBRC’s point of sale display market research the market size is expected to reach $15.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The increase in the expansion of retail chains is expected to propel the point of sale display global market growth going forward.

The point of sale (POS) display global market consists of sales of point of sale display solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used as a sales promotion tool which is placed next to the merchandise it is promoting. It provides customers a visual representation of items and aid in their realization.

Global Point of Sale Display Market Trends

The development of recyclable point of sales (POS) displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the point of sales display market. Major companies operating in the point of sales display market are developing recyclable POS displays to strengthen their position in the point of sale display market.

Global Point of Sale Display Market Segments

The global point of sale display market is segmented:

By Type: Flour Displays, Freestanding Displays, Countertop Displays, Other Types

By Application: Mobile POS, Fixed POS

By End-User: Restaurants, Retail, Healthcare, Warehouse, Entertainment, Hospitality, Other End-User

By Geography: The global point of sale display market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

