$14.84+ Bn Compounding Pharmacies Market to Grow at 6.2% CAGR, Globally, by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Compounding Pharmacies Market by Therapeutic Area (Pain Management, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Dermal Disorders, Nutritional Supplements, Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Others), by Sterility (Non-Sterile Compounding Drugs, Sterile Compounding Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global compounding pharmacies industry was estimated at $8.12 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $14.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

quote Increase in prevalence of chronic disease. high adoption of non-sterile medication, increase in old age population and improved life expectancy, along with increasing awareness about compounding medications fuel growth of the compounding pharmacies market. quote

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

◾ Amidst the global health crisis, the demand for compounded medication witnessed a steep incline in 2021, due to increased demand for quite a lot of

medications for the treatment of Covid-19.

◾ Reduced manufacturing activities due to restrictions and shortage of commercially available drugs gave way to increased adoption of a compounded

medication.

◾ Moreover, FDA gave out a temporary guidance policy to the federal facilities and state-licensed pharmacies, comprising hospital pharmacies and

compounding pharmacies that are not listed with FDA as outsourcing facilities for compounding certain medication for hospitalized patients, owing to

shortage of generic drugs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Advanced Pharmacy, Athenex Pharma Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Institutional pharmacy solutions, ITC compounding pharmacy, McGuff Companies, Inc., Nephron pharmaceuticals, New Compounding Pharma, Olympia Compounding Pharmacy, Panacea Biomatx Inc (Triangle Compounding Pharmacy), Pencol compounding pharmacy, Perrigo Company Plc (Fagron), Rx express compounding pharmacy, RX3 compounding pharmacy, Valor Compounding Pharmacy

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

⮞ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

⮞ Europe (Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, UK)

⮞ Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

⮞ LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The key factors that drive the growth of the compounding pharmacies market size is increase in prevalence of chronic disease. high adoption of non-sterile medication, increase in old age population and improved life expectancy. In addition, growing drug failure rate, increase in popularity of personalized medicine and massive drug shortage across the globe are some compounding pharmacies market trends further expected to boost the market growth during forecast period. However, increase in restrictions on manufacturing of complex formulation is likely to hamper the growth of the compounding pharmacies market during the forecast period. Conversely, growth potential of emerging economies is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

By therapeutic area, the pain management segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of geriatric populations, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure. On the other side, others segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, cancer cases.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

Region wise, North America has the highest compounding pharmacies market share share in compounding pharmacies industry in 2021 registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare system, increase in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in healthcare system and increasing number of healthcare facilities offering compounding pharmacy products. Asia pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The presence of a large population base, increasing per capita income, growing medical tourism industry, and rising public awareness regarding benefits of compounding medications are the key driving factors that boost the growth of the market in the region.

