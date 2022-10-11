Global Yacht Charter Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the yacht charter market size is expected to grow from $12.13 billion in 2021 to $13.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. As per TBRC’s yacht charter market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $19.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growing popularity of luxury marine tourism is expected to propel the growth of the yacht charter market going forward.

The yacht charter global market consists of sales of yacht charters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a specific period of time as a part of marine tourism for luxurious experiences. Yacht charter refers to a contract for the provision of sailing or motor yachts on a temporary basis. The charterer, or ship owner, hires out his vessel for a price. The skipper of the yacht does not have to be the person who charters the yacht.

Global Yacht Charter Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the yacht charter global market. Major companies operating in the yacht charter market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Yacht Charter Market Segments

The global yacht charter market is segmented:

By Type: Motorized Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Other Types

By Contract: Bareboat Charter, Crewed Charter

By Size: Large, Medium, Small

By Application: Vacation/ Leisure, Sailing, Other Applications

By Geography: The global yacht charter global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides yacht charter market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global yacht charter global market, yacht charter global market share, yacht charter global market segments and geographies, yacht charter global market trends, yacht charter global market players, yacht charter global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The yacht charter global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Northrop & Johnson, Yachtico Inc., Sailogy S.A., Burgess, Princess Yacht Charter, Fraser Yacht, Beneteau S.A, Sunseeker International Ltd., The Moorings Limited, Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd., Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd., Argo Nautical Limited, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping S.A., Boat International Media Ltd and Le Boat.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

