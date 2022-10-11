Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive exhaust systems market size is expected to grow from $34.61 billion in 2021 to $37.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global automotive exhaust systems market size is expected to reach $46.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increase in automobile production is driving the automotive exhaust systems market growth.

The automotive exhaust systems market consists of sales of automotive exhaust systems by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that refer to a system that collects and exhaust gases from a vehicle by removing harmful substances. It also reduces the level of noise and discharges filtered exhaust away from the occupants of the vehicle. Performance exhaust systems help to maintain optimal air levels inside the vehicle's engine. These optimal levels then decrease the need for the engine to consume extra fuel to compensate for dirty air levels.

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Trends

The establishment of new production plants is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive exhaust systems market. The companies operating in automotive exhaust systems are focused on building new manufacturing plants to expand their business and reach a new emerging market.

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Segments

The global automotive exhaust systems market is segmented:

By Technology: Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Other Technologies

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus

By Geography: The global automotive exhaust systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive exhaust systems global market outlook, automotive exhaust systems industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive exhaust systems global market, automotive exhaust systems global market share, automotive exhaust systems global market segments and geographies, automotive exhaust systems market players, automotive exhaust systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive exhaust systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Benteler International, Continental AG, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen, Sango Co., Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Yutaka Giken Co., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Eminox, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, FennoSteel, Futaba Industrial, and Grand Rock Co. Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

