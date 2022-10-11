Global Industrial Vehicles Market is projected to be worth USD 60.73 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Industrial Vehicles Market is estimated to reach USD 60.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2%.

NEWYORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Industrial Vehicles Market improves efficiency by providing more storage space due to its ability to operate in significantly narrower aisles. Aisle trucks are in high demand due to their efficiency, dependability, and low operating costs. Aisle trucks also offer several advantages, such as improved load/lift capability in tight spaces, as well as comfort and safety. As a result, the aisle truck market sector is growing and is expected to grow further in the industrial vehicle industry.

Over the forecast period, aisle trucks are expected to be the fastest-growing vehicle type segment. A vehicle known as an aisle truck is used to transport and stack items in 8 to 9 12-foot wide aisles. It usually has stand-up riders and is powered by electric motors.

Request sample pages for the Industrial Vehicles Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Industrial-Vehicles-Market.aspx?sample=1&utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Industrial-Vehicles-Market

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 4.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 60.73 Billion

As the demand for battery-powered industrial vehicles grows and smart factories enter the material handling sector, the market will see new growth opportunities. Industrial vehicle companies are focusing on the development of innovative products, particularly electric industrial vehicles.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Vehicles Market:

COVID-19 is expected to have the greatest negative impact on FDI investments in the energy, automobile, and aviation sectors. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreaks occurring all over the world, the supply of raw materials is a concern for manufacturers of automobiles, chemicals, electronics, and airplanes. The COVID-19 epidemic, which has disrupted component supply, has caused consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturers to reduce manufacturing activities and delay the release of new products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Application:

• Manufacturing

• Warehousing

• Freight & Logistics

• Others

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Forklifts (<5 Ton, 5-10 Ton, 11-36 Ton, >36 Ton)

• Aisle Truck (<1 Ton, 1-2 Ton, >2 Ton)

• Tow Tractors (<5 Ton, 5-10 Ton, 11-30 Ton, >30 Ton)

• Container Handlers (<30 Ton, 30-40 Ton, >40 Ton)

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Drive Type:

• ICE

• Battery operated

• Gas-powered

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Aerial Work Platform:

• Boom Lifts

• Scissor Lifts

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Level of Autonomy:

• Non/Semi-Autonomous

• Autonomous

Browse the report overview on the "Industrial Vehicles Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Industrial-Vehicles-Market.aspx?utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Industrial-Vehicles-Market

Global Industrial Vehicles Market, By Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South-America

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Market Players:

Global Industrial Vehicles Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Clark, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Daifuku, Genkinger GMBH, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komastu, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd., Linmar Corporation, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., OMG SRL, Paletrans Forklifts, Snorkel, Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Stocklin Logistik AG, Terex Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Tadano Ltd., V. Mariotti SRL.

Browse More Reports:

Electric Vehicles Market: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Global-Electric-Vehicles-Market.aspx

EV infrastructure Market: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/EV-Infrastructure-Marketanalysis.aspx

About SPER Market Research®:

SPER Market Research® is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel, and consumer research. Headquartered in India, the company has offices worldwide and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER is a fully accredited and certified company with ISO 20252:2019 (Market, Opinion, and Social Research) and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems).

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.

Our global research services include data collection, clinicians profiling, key opinion leader analysis, customized research, indication-wise pipeline analysis, opinion and perception insights, competitive landscape analysis, market entry, sizing & forecasting, branding, satisfaction and loyalty research, behavior usage & attitude, industry analysis, pricing research, and usability testing.