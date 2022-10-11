Craft Spirits Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the craft spirits market size is expected to grow from $17.72 billion in 2021 to $22.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. As per TBRC’s craft spirits market research the market size is expected to grow to $66.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The growing number of craft distilleries is expected to propel the growth of the craft spirits market going forward.

The craft spirits market consists of the sale of craft spirit products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced by a distillery usually using locally sourced ingredients and materials. They can be prepared from fruit infusions to uniquely flavored spirits, the innovation that stems from craft spirits.

Global Craft Spirits Market Trends

The increasing investments in craft spirits are a key trend gaining popularity in the craft spirits market. Major companies operating in the craft spirits market are looking for investments to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Craft Spirits Market Segments

The global craft spirits market is segmented:

By Type: Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Rum, Other Types

By Distillery Capacity: Large Scale Producers, Medium Scale Producer, Small-Scale Producers

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channel, On-Trade Channels

By Geography: The global craft spirits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides craft spirits global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the craft spirits global market, craft spirits global market share, craft spirits market segments and geographies, craft spirits global market trends, craft spirits global market players, craft spirits global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The craft spirits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Craft Spirits Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: House Spirits Distillery, Remy Cointreau, Rogue Ales, William Grant & Sons, Constellation Brands Inc, Chase Distillery Ltd, Copper Fox Distillery, Beam Suntory Inc, Black Button Distilling, Distell Group Limited, Balcones Distilling, Dark Corner Distillery, Heaven Hill Distilleries, Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery and Woodinville Whiskey Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

