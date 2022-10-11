Ophthalmic Lasers Market to hit US$ 2,021.5 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to clock US$ 2,021.5 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. As the growing prevalence of ocular diseases and improving clinical evidence are noted. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled “Ophthalmic Lasers Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are:

Alcon Laboratories, Inc

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Iridex Corporation Nidek Co

Limited

Lumenis Ltd

Allergan Ltd

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc

MEDA Co., Ltd

SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co KG

Market Drivers

The global ophthalmic laser market is driven by the increasing count of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive disorders. Furthermore, advancements in ophthalmology, especially in conditions that can be treated with laser procedures, contribute to the growth of the global market. Hence, the increased demand for laser treatment in treating ocular diseases is augmenting the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, Nd: YAG lasers, diode lasers, and others are the different ophthalmic lasers categories studied in this report. The femtosecond lasers segment currently holds the most significant market share. It is anticipated to retain its dominance during the coming years. Increased prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, technical improvements, regulatory body approvals, and strong demand for femtosecond lasers are some factors driving the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

The global market for ophthalmic lasers is segmented into four categories based on application:

Cataract Removal

Glaucoma Treatment

Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

Refractive Error Correction

Others

Refractive error correction has dominated the market. The growth is attributed to the increased prevalence of refractive error correction in adults and children. Additionally, the preference for laser treatments for correcting the refractive error is increasing as better outcomes are obtained due to technological advancements. Glaucoma is expected to show high growth in the forecast period as glaucoma treatments demand ophthalmic lasers.

Excerpts from ‘End-user’

The global ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

ambulatory surgery centers

eye clinics

Due to the rising use of cutting-edge operations in hospitals and high footfall, the hospital segment has dominated the market for ophthalmic lasers. In the forecast years, it is projected that the eye clinics category will experience significant growth. Both in developed and emerging countries, growing customers preference for specialty eye clinics over other medical facilities is anticipated to boost segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘Region’

The global market for ophthalmic lasers has been divided into four geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

North America has dominated the market. The increase in the aging population, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high incidence of eye-related diseases such as glaucoma and refractive errors. Additionally, regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursements also drive the market position of North America. The European market is the second largest market for ophthalmic lasers. The rise in ophthalmic surgeries increased advanced technology, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are all factors contributing to the market expansion in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show rapid development during the projection period. China and Japan region is expected to show maximum growth in this region. This expansion results from better healthcare infrastructure, an increase in hospital numbers, and a rise in the usage of highly developed instruments. Expanding ophthalmology-related research and development can also help grow the global ophthalmic laser market in the Asia Pacific.

Table of Content

