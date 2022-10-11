SunHydrogen Receives India Patent for its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that it has received the India Patent Office’s decision to grant its patent “Multi-junction artificial photosynthetic cell with enhanced photovoltages.”

The patent , which is currently active in the US, Australia, China and Europe, is jointly held by SunHydrogen and the Regents of the University of California, in accordance with the Company’s prior research agreement with the University of California, Santa Barbara.

This patent protects SunHydrogen’s semiconductor design, which features high-density arrays of nano-sized, high-voltage solar cells. This innovative structure serves as the core of the Company’s nanoparticle technology.

Within one of SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation units, billions of nanoparticles per square centimeter split apart water at the molecular level. These nanoparticles are comprised of multiple layers of solar cells. The high-voltage, high-light absorbing properties of the solar cells enable the Company to make them ultrathin and with significantly fewer materials, lowering costs and raising efficiency.

“This patent protects the foundation of our technology,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “This most recent grant in India, alongside our existing grants in the US, Australia, China and Europe, underscores our commitment to protecting our intellectual property.”

“We believe our nanoparticle technology has the potential to provide widespread access to low-cost green hydrogen across key sectors including transportation, industry and shipping,” Mr. Young continued. “Our ambitions are particularly relevant in India, where the power ministry has put forth plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030. We look forward to further expanding our patent portfolio in the coming years.”



About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

info@sunhydrogen.com

