Strategies For Global Curling Irons Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Curling Irons Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Curling Irons Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the curling irons market size is expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2021 to $3.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The global curling iron market size is expected to grow to $4.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The increasing use of hair grooming products is expected to propel the growth of the curling irons market going forward.

The curling iron market consists of sales of curling iron products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used on hair for making curls or waves on hair and are used to creating different styles of curls. Curling iron refers to a rod, usually of metal, used to change the structure of hair using heat. These may vary by diameter, material, the shape of a barrel, and type of handle.

Global Curling Irons Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the curling iron market. Major companies operating in the curling iron market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Curling Irons Market Segments

The global curling irons market is segmented:

By Product Type: Curling Tongs, Curling Wands, Other Products

By Technology: Corded, Cordless, Hybrid

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores, Independent Small Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Channels

By Geography: The global curling irons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Koninklijike Phillips N.V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Curlingiron.org, Spectrum Brands Inc., Lunata Beauty, Dyson, Revlon Inc., Andis Company, Geloon, Vega Industries Pvt Ltd., Wella Operations USA LLC, Coty Inc, Nykka E-Retail Pvt Ltd, Sharp Beauty Inc, Havells India Ltd. and Sally Beauty Supply LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

