Nail Polish Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the nail polish market size is expected to grow from $10.40 billion in 2021 to $11.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The global nail polish market size is expected to grow to $16.60 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The increasing working women population worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the nail polish market.

Want to learn more on the nail polish market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7239&type=smp

The nail polish market consists of sales of nail polish products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to decorate and protect nails from becoming flaky, dry, or broken by creating a barrier over the top of the nail. Nail polish refers to a colored thick lacquer or enamel liquid applied to the nails of the fingers or toes to color the nails and make them shine.

Global Nail Polish Market Trends

Breathable technologies are a key trend in the nail polish market. Major companies operating in nail polish are developing products with breathable technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Nail Polish Market Segments

By Product Type: Gel, Matte, Pearl, Other Products

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Stores, Exclusive Beauty Specialist Stores, Other Channels

By End Use: Male, Female

By Geography: The global nail polish market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global nail polish market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nail-polish-global-market-report

Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nail polish market overview, nail polish market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global nail polish market, nail polish global market share, nail polish global market segmentation and geographies, nail polish global market players, nail polish global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The nail polish market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nail Polish Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd, Unilever India Exports Limited, Shiseido, NARS Cosmetics Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Lakme Lever Private Limited, Oriflame India Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Sally Hansen, Wella Operations, American International Industries, Christian Dior SE and Chanel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-services-global-market-report

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-ingredients-global-market-report

Perfumes Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perfumes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model