Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report by TBRC covers the 3PL market drivers and restraints, market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the third-party logistics (3PL) market size is expected to reach $1.41 trillion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. As per the third-party logistics (3PL) market forecast, the development of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market consists of sales of third-party logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in logistics and supply-chain management to contract a company's shipping and fulfillment needs, that involve warehousing, purchasing supplies, inventory control, customs brokerage, freight audit, payments, and shipment monitoring. A 3PL service can be a single provider, such as transportation or warehouse storage, or it can be a bundle of services capable of managing the supply chain.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trends

The shift in technology is a key trend shaping the third-party logistics (3PL) market outlook. Major companies operating in the third-party logistics market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2020, DHL Supply Chain, a Germany-based provider of third-party logistics, launched a new “plug & play” robotics platform in partnership with Microsoft, a US-based technology company. This robotic platform has unique features such as reducing integration time and programming efforts for onboarding new automation devices into warehouse facilities and providing DHL customers flexibility in selecting suitable robotics systems by leveraging Microsoft Azure IoT technology and cloud platform services.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segments

The global 3PL market is segmented:

1) By Service Type: Dedicated Contract carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing And Distribution, Other Service Types

2) By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways

3) By Industry: Technological, Automotive, Retailing, Elements, Food And Groceries, Healthcare, Other Industries

By Geography: The global third-party logistics (3PL) market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides third-party logistics (3PL) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global third-party logistics (3PL) market, 3PL market share, third-party logistics (3PL) market segments and geographies, 3PL market players, 3PL market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3PL market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express Co Ltd, Union Pacific Corporation, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina, Maersk, JB Hunt, CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics Inc., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., NYK logistics Co Ltd, BDP International Inc, Burris Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, DSV A/S, GEODIS and Sinotrans Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

