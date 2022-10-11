Global Leavening Agents Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the leavening agents market size is expected to grow from $5.90 billion in 2021 to $6.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. As per TBRC’s leavening agents market research the market size is expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the leavening agents market going forward.

The leavening agents market consists of sales of leavening agent’s products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in baking to make a lighter and softer batter. Leavening agents are substances that make the dough or batter airy by releasing air or carbon dioxide. Such agents include steam, air, yeast, baking soda, and baking powder.

Global Leavening Agents Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the leavening agent’s market. Major companies operating in the leavening agent market are introducing new leavening agents, to enhance the flavor and texture of food products.

Global Leavening Agents Market Segments

By Form: Biological, Physical, Chemical

By Application: Sea Food, Bakery Products, Fried Foods, Wheat Flour, Soy Products

By Sales Channel: Direct Sales And Wholesalers, Independent Grocery Retailer, Non-Store Retailers, Other Sales Channels

By Geography: The global leavening agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides leavening agents market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global leavening agents market, leavening agents global market share, leavening agents global market segments and geographies, leavening agents global market players, leavening agents global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The leavening agents market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kudos Blends, Puratos, Cargill Inc., AB Mauri Food Inc., Shandong SunKeen Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Lessafree, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Lallemand, Kerry Group plc, Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A. and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

