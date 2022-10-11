DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

DDoS Protection And Mitigation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the DDoS protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2021 to $3.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The global DDoS protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow to $6.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Increasing cyberattacks on websites are expected to propel the DDoS protection and mitigation market growth going forward.

The DDoS protection and mitigation market consists of the sale of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for protecting a server or network that is targeted by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack. It refers to a network or cloud-based protection service that is specially designed for victims to mitigate incoming threats.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend in the DDoS protection and mitigation market. Major companies operating in the DDoS protection and mitigation market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Segments

The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware Solution, Software Solution, Services

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Network security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database security

By End-User: IT and Telecom, Government, Education, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Netscout Systems Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Radware Inc, Fortinet, Link11, Imperva, Cloudflare Inc, Corero Network Security Inc., A10 Networks, Neustar Inc., DOSarrest Internet Security, Flowmon Networks, Allot, Sucuri, NSFOCUS, and Lumens Technologies Inc (Centurylink).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

