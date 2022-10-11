Lignin Products Market to Reach US$ 1,222 Million by 2027 at CAGR of 3.30%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lignin Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Lignin Products Market Size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global reached a value of US$ 988 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,222 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.30% during 2022-2027.

Lignin Products Market Overview:

Products refer to the goods manufactured using complex and organic polymers that occur naturally in the cell walls of dried plants. Some of the commonly used lignin products include high-purity and kraft lignin and lignosulphonates. They exhibit binding properties and are widely used for water treatment, oil well drilling and oil recovery. They are also used as a substitute for fossil-based materials in plastic and chemical products. As a result, lignin products find extensive application in the production of animal feed, plastics, polymers, resins, additives and carbon fibers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The global lignin products market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for surface stabilizers to bind dust particles. Lignosulfonates are widely used on paved roads and construction sites to minimize the release of airborne dust particles. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of biodegradable polymers, bio-asphalts and bio-based carbon fibers, are favoring the market growth. These products are extensively used in the production of plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), paper lamination and insulation materials. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of lignin products in pharmaceuticals medicines, along with the widespread product adoption in pesticides and animal feed pellets, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Organosolv Lignin

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Others

Breakup by Source:

Cellulosic Ethanol

Kraft Pulping

Sulphite Pulping

Breakup by Application:

Concrete Additive

Animal Feed

Vanillin

Dispersant

Resins

Activated Carbon

Carbon Fibers

Plastics/Polymers

Phenol and Derivatives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

