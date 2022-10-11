Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

According to 'Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022' published by The Business Research Company, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow from $68.24 billion in 2021 to $73.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The market size is expected to grow to $99.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market going forward.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market consist of sales of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to eliminate waste products and excess fluid such as urea and creatinine from the blood by redirecting blood to a machine for the cleaning process. Hemodialysis refers to a treatment in which the blood is cleaned using a dialysis machine and a specific filter known as an artificial kidney, or dialyzer. It is a type of dialysis that uses the patient's own bodily tissues inside the abdominal cavity as a filter.

Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Major companies operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segments

By Type: Hemodialysis, Short-Term Catheter, Chronic Catheter, Graft, Fistula, Peritoneal Dialysis

By Modality: Conventional, Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, And Dialysis Centers, Home Dialysis

By Geography: The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson And Company, Medtronic PLC, Asahi Kasei Corp, DaVita Inc, Diaverum, Cook Group Incorporated, Angiodynamics, Toray Medical Co.Ltd, Drägerwerk AG And Co. Kgaa and Cantel Medical Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

