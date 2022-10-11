Global Wellness Tourism Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Wellness Tourism Market Report by TBRC covers the wellness tourism market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wellness tourism market size is expected to grow to $1098.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism is expected to propel the wellness tourism market growth going forward.

The wellness tourism market consists of sales of wellness tourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to promote health and well-being through psychological, physical, or spiritual activities. Wellness tourism is tourism that is associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one's personal wellbeing.

Global Wellness Tourism Market Trends

According to the wellness tourism market analysis, new technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the wellness tourism sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Atmantan Wellness Centre, an India-based wellness tourism provider, launched Atmantan Naturals, a new wellness-tech platform with telehealth portal technology. This wellness center offers reversal treatments for diseases and cultivates natural herbal supplements with excellent efficiency. And also, an individual has access to various virtual consultations with various doctors and physicians with the help of telehealth portals at any time.

Global Wellness Tourism Market Segments

The global wellness tourism market is segmented:

1) By Service Type: Transport, Lodging, Food and Beverage, Shopping, Activities and Excursion, Other Services

2) By Travelers Type: Primary, Secondary

3) By Location: Domestic, International

By Geography: The global wellness tourism market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wellness tourism global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the wellness tourism global market, wellness tourism market share, wellness tourism market segments and geographies, wellness tourism global market players, wellness tourism global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wellness tourism global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accor S.A, Canyon Ranch, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International Inc., Pravassa, Radisson Hospitality Inc., Omni Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Home Inns Group, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Group, Red Carnation Hotels, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Miraval Group, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

