Global Formaldehyde Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the formaldehyde market size is expected to grow from $18.44 billion in 2021 to $19.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The global formaldehyde market size is expected to grow to $25.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Growing demand from the construction industry is expected to propel the formaldehyde market growth going forward.

The formaldehyde market consists of sales of formaldehyde chemical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as preservatives in food, paints and cosmetics and also to make under-the-hood components and interior molded components that need to withstand high temperatures. Formaldehyde refers to a colorless pungent irritating gas CH2O is a solution made by oxidizing methanol.

Global Formaldehyde Market Trends

Advancements in paint technology have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the formaldehyde market. Major companies operating in the formaldehyde market are coming up with and using new paint technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Global Formaldehyde Market Segments

By Type: Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene, Other Types

By Application: Resins, Fibers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Drying Agents, Other Chemical Intermediates

By End-User: Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global formaldehyde market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides formaldehyde market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global formaldehyde market, formaldehyde global market share, formaldehyde global market segments and geographies, formaldehyde global market trends, formaldehyde market players, formaldehyde global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The formaldehyde market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Celanese Corporation, Perstorp Holding AB, BASF SE, Alder S.p.A, Dynea AS, Hexion Inc., Foremark Performance Chemicals, Johnson Matthey, Balaji Formalin Private Limited, Ercros, Capital Resin Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc and LRBG Chemicals Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



