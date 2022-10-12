Submit Release
Neptune to keep production high at Duva until the end of 2022

We’re glad that together with our partners and in cooperation with the Norwegian authorities, we can keep exporting additional and much-needed gas to the UK this winter”
— Odin Estensen, managing director of Neptune Energy's Norwegian business
LONDON, UK, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neptune Energy and its partners have received permission from the Norwegian authorities to continue increased gas production at the Duva field until the end of 2022. The extra gas production will be sufficient to heat another 550,000 British homes a day.

Back in April the Norwegian government issued Neptune and its Duva licence partners a permit to temporarily boost gas production by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) until September. The partnership has worked closely with the Norwegian authorities to identify measures that can help meet European gas demand. According to the new agreement, the increased production will last until the end of the year.

The Duva field currently produces around 40,000 barrels per day in total, of which 15,000 are natural gas. Duva is linked to Neptune’s Gjøa platform, and the gas is piped to the St Fergus gas terminal in Great Britain.

"We’re glad that together with our partners and in cooperation with the Norwegian authorities, we can keep exporting additional and much-needed gas to the UK this winter", said Odin Estensen, managing director of Neptune Energy's Norwegian business.

Gjøa's licence partners are Neptune Energy (30 percent and operator), Petoro (30 percent), Wintershall Dea Norge (28 percent) and OKEA (12 percent). German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

