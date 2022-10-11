Rising Food Safety Concerns to Steer Gas Chromatography Market Past US$ 3.7 Billion by 2032

Fact.MR’s latest report on the gas chromatography market provides a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report further explicates crucial dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a vivid way, the report has been segmented into product, end user, and region.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global gas chromatography market size is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and further exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, totaling US$ 3.7 billion by 2032.



Increasing usage of gas chromatography across various sectors including pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, food & beverage companies, and environmental agencies is the key factor driving the global market.

Similarly, rising food safety concerns and growing use of chromatography tests in the medication approval process will also boost the gas chromatography market. As per the study, the growing use of hyphenated chromatography methods such as gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GC-MS) in industrial and manufacturing sectors will fuel the expansion over the next ten years.

Demand for gas chromatography products is especially rising across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies owing to growing adoption of gas chromatography during drug discovery and development. Subsequently, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure development will propel the demand.

Regionally, North America will dominate the global gas chromatography market during the forecast period, accounting for around 40% of revenue by 2032. Increasing research activity and rising usage of chromatography techniques, notably in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors are driving demand for gas chromatography in the region.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, consumables & accessories segment is expected to dominate the global gas chromatography market during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for more than 40% of global gas chromatography market share by the end of the period (2032).

Asia Pacific gas chromatography market is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate during the next decade.

With rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the U.S. gas chromatography market is set to witness steady growth during the assessment period.





Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of gas chromatography across pharma and food & beverage sectors is likely to push demand over the projected period.

Growing use of hyphenated chromatography methods such as gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GC-MS) will contribute to the growth.

Growing popularity of portage gas chromatography systems to boost sales over the next ten years.





Restraints:

High cost of the gas chromatography apparatus is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The shortage of experienced professionals may stymie the expansion of the gas chromatography market during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the gas chromatography market are concentrating on research and development for introducing new gas chromatography-based products and accessories to increase their sales and solidify their position in the market.

For instance,

In June 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc. introduced the GC 2400 Platform, a modern, automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) system designed to assist lab teams in simplifying lab operations, achieving more exact findings, and performing more flexible monitoring.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a new line of gas chromatography (GC) and GC-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) equipment with cutting-edge technology and software. In 2019, Agilent launched the 990 Micro GC System. The system is intended to track calorific value and odorant levels in natural gas. It is a light and durable system that may be utilized in laboratories.





Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Agilent Technologies

DANI Instruments S.p.A

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

LECO Corporation

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Danaher Corporation



More Valuable Insights on Gas Chromatography Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global gas chromatography market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of gas chromatography through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Instruments Systems Auto-samplers Fraction collectors Detectors

Consumables & Accessories Columns & Accessories Fittings & Tubing Auto-sampler Accessories Flow Management & Pressure Regulator Accessories Others

Reagents Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents



By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Environmental Agencies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Gas Chromatography Market Report

What is the projected value of the gas chromatography market in 2022?

At what rate will the global gas chromatography market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the gas chromatography market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global gas chromatography market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the gas chromatography market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the gas chromatography market during the forecast period?

