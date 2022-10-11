Global Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market is expected to grow to $90.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Increasing terrorism and insurgency are expected to propel the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market growth going forward.

The search and rescue (SAR) equipment market consists of the sale of search and rescue equipment products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to locate trapped people during search and rescue operations for those hurt in accidents, fires, and other urgent circumstances.

Global Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Trends

As per the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market forecast, technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity. New designs and technology are changing the way in which search and rescue (SAR) missions are being conducted. Several improvements have been made in terms of searchlights, helmet-mounted displays, cameras, spin prevention technology, wireless crew communications, and equipment in order to find missing people more safely and quickly. For instance, in October 2020, Axnes, a Norway-based manufacturer of mission-critical wireless intercom systems optimized for SAR teams, operating in the search and rescue equipment market, introduced Polycon Next Generation (PNG) wireless ICS extension, which is an encrypted, highly adaptable, full-duplex mission system that extends communications beyond an airframe at a robust line-of-sight range.

Global Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Segments

1) By Equipment: Rescue Equipment, Search Equipment, Communication Equipment, Technical Equipment, Planning Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground-Based

3) By Application: Combat SAR, Urban SAR Industrial

By Geography: The global search and rescue (SAR) equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ACR Electronics Inc, Aeromarine SRT, Honeywell International Inc, Raytheon Technologies, Airborne Systems North America Inc, CMC Rescue Inc, Cascade Rescue Company, Angloco Ltd, WEBER RESCUE Systems, SAR Products Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Genentech Inc, Airborne Systems and CMC Equipment & Training.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

