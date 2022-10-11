Orthofix and SeaSpine to Combine in Merger of Equals to Create Leading Global Spine and Orthopedics Company

Highly complementary spine and orthopedics portfolios

/EIN News/ -- LEWISVILLE, Texas and CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, and SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.

The combined company, to be named prior to the transaction’s closing, will be a leading global spine and orthopedics company with highly complementary portfolios of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. With products distributed in 68 countries world-wide, approximately 1,600 employees and a global R&D and manufacturing footprint, the new company would have revenues of approximately $693 million as of the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, SeaSpine shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock owned. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5 percent of the combined company, and SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5 percent of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis.

“This transaction significantly advances our mission to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions that make us a partner of choice for surgeons in their work to improve patient mobility,” said Jon Serbousek, Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combined company’s broad portfolio of technology, expanded commercial capabilities and ability to make greater investments in innovative solutions provide a clear roadmap for sustainable, top-tier growth and increased competitiveness across a broad spectrum of products and services. We look forward to capitalizing on this merger’s tremendous value creation opportunities.”

Keith Valentine, SeaSpine President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This transaction brings together two complementary organizations to create an industry leader with the immediate financial strength to self-fund investments that deliver both growth and better patient outcomes. We are excited about the value we can create for the combined company’s shareholders, the new opportunities opened for employees and our ability to now provide surgeons and hospital partners a complete procedural solution using cutting-edge technology at every level.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Merger

An industry leader in spine and orthopedics portfolios. The combination of Orthofix’s and SeaSpine’s portfolios will create an innovative suite of offerings in growth segments of spine and orthopedics. The combined company’s differentiated technologies will include: the M6-C ™ artificial cervical disc, a next-generation artificial disc replacement alternative to spinal fusion; the FLASH ™ Navigation System with 7D Technology, which is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms; the Fitbone ™ platform, which includes the currently available intermedullary limb lengthening system; the under-development Fitspine ™ scoliosis solution; and a comprehensive offering of advanced interbody devices featuring WaveForm® 3D and NanoMetalene® with Reef Topography™ technologies.





The combined company’s regenerative technologies will include the CervicalStim ™ bone growth therapy device, the only FDA-approved PEMF system for cervical treatment; SpinalStim ™ for spine fusion; PhysioStim ™ for the treatment of nonunion fractures; and the recently launched AccelStim ™ bone healing therapy.





With its broader product and services portfolio, increased resources and deep pipeline, the combined company will be able to attract and support larger, dedicated distribution partners. It will also be able to invest in direct sales representatives in select markets to engage even more surgeon users. Revenue synergies, cost savings and economies of scale. The companies have identified meaningful cross-selling revenue synergies as a result of cross-selling the complementary portfolios in the United States, the ability to sell SeaSpine’s biologics and 7D technology into Orthofix’s international established channels, the greater breadth of bag to support large distributor conversions and increased product offerings per procedure.



In addition, the combination is expected to generate at least $40 million in annualized cost savings not including stock-based compensation within three years following the close of the transaction. Cost savings will be primarily from reductions in redundant overhead and public company costs as well as supply chain efficiencies. Working capital and capital expenditure efficiencies are expected to be driven through economies of scale via higher spinal implant set utilization.

Strong financial profile with enhanced opportunities for investment. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Orthofix’s standalone adjusted EBITDA by the second full year after close and is expected to be accretive to our existing return on invested capital after fully realizing synergies, including cost savings. The combined company’s strong capital structure will allow it to self-fund certain investments intended to maximize growth potential, including organic and inorganic innovation initiatives, sales force expansion, and field inventory and instrumentation, without the need for equity financing.



Leadership and Headquarters

The combined company will be led by an experienced Board of Directors and leadership team that leverages the talent within both organizations.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company’s Board of Directors will consist of nine directors, with five designated by Orthofix, including Lead Independent Director, and four designated by SeaSpine.

Jon Serbousek will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Keith Valentine will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board. The remainder of the combined company’s Board and leadership team will be named prior to closing and is expected to include representatives from both Orthofix and SeaSpine.

The combined company will be headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. This location will conduct general business, product development, medical education and manufacturing. The Company will retain primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spinal product innovation and surgeon education, and in Verona, Italy with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for Orthopedics. Current facilities in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and Sao Paulo, Brazil will also be retained.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by both companies’ shareholders and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Perella Weinberg Partners LP is serving as financial advisor to Orthofix, and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as financial advisor to SeaSpine, and DLA Piper LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

Conference Call and Webcast

Orthofix and SeaSpine will host a joint conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the merger.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 927-1758 within the U.S. and +1 (929) 526-1599 for all other locations. The confirmation code is 867247. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call and associated presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of each company’s website at www.orthofix.com and www.seaspine.com .

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com .

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( www.seaspine.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

