Century-Old Electrical Appliance Brand Paris-Rhône Taps into New Segment with An Incomparable 4K UST Projector

The Paris Rhône-LT002 4K UST Projector will be available on its online store with a massive new-release discount on 15th Oct, and Amazon store at a discounted price on 10th Nov.

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, FRANCE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris-Rhône, an electrical appliance company with over 100 years of history, has announced that it launched the incomparable 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector, the Paris Rhône-LT002, on Indiegogo, and the campaign successfully raised over $100K USD. Now, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV has made it off Indiegogo and onto more conventional sales channels including its online store and Amazon store.





The global debut of Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV marks a new beginning for the century-old brand as it expands into a new segment to bring high-end audio-visual experiences to more people around the world. A highly competitive launch was available for participants in the Indiegogo campaign, as it encouraged more people to embrace the future of entertainment with its cost-effective next-generation 4K projector.

Boasting 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels and HDR 10, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV delivers crisp images and rich details for unmatched visual enjoyment. 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness ensure vivid and incredible picture quality in all lighting conditions, even when watching movies during the day; while leading ALPD Technology ensures a wide color gamut, high brightness, and high contrast for truly vibrant projections.

What’s more, with a 3000:1 native contrast, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV clearly projects more details in deep shadows and bright highlights for crystal-clear displays, especially when viewing low-light scenes or black and white films. Viewers will also enjoy precise color expressions thanks to a 100% Rec.709 color gamut, while 50W powerful drivers support Dolby audio and DTS decoding for immersive stereo sound.

Featuring an ultra-short-throw rate of 0.233:1, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is capable of projecting incredible images ranging from 80-inches to 150-inches from unparalleled distances of just 5.8-inches to 19.6-inches from the wall. This compact frame means users can place the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV against any wall with ease, making it a space-saving way to bring a 4K viewing experience into the home. Moreover, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV’s impressive 25,000-hour lamp life supports viewing of more than 12,000 movies spanning two hours in length.

With multiple ports, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is optimized for a variety of entertainment devices, including computers, set-top boxes, speakers, and next-generation gaming consoles. Gamers will enjoy fast, low-latency gaming with the projector: a 60Hz refresh rate, 50ms response time and MEMC motion smoothing technology allows them to truly immerse themselves in the moment and keep up with fast-paced competitive battles.

Whether it’s for viewing movies at home, watching sports like the upcoming FIFA World Cup on the big screen or gaming, the Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is jam-packed with features to enhance the home cinema experience. The Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV will be available for purchase at Paris Rhône official online store with an appealing discount on 15th Oct, and Amazon store on 10th Nov.

About Paris-Rhône

Since its inception in 1915, Paris Rhône has been dedicated to developing products that add convenience to customers' daily lives and improve their overall quality of life. It has specialized in electronics research and manufacturing for over a century, adapting to new technological advances to improve electrical appliance production, product design, and brand influence development.

The brand and its sub-brands now cover a diverse range of products including air-quality appliances, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, audio equipment, and other household appliances. With a century of expertise in pursuing meaningful innovation and industry-leading design, Paris-Rhône now has a worldwide reputation for creating exceptional smart home appliances that add value to people's life.

For more information, please visit the website: https://parisrhone.com/pages/4k-ultra-short-throw-laser-projector, or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParisRhone.official/

