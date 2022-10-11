AppTech Payments Corp. Plans New Product Announcement at Money20/20 USA

AppTech team to present the company’s transformational commerce platform

AppTech’s leadership will be in attendance at the conference to showcase the company’s all-in-one commerce platform and fully integrated approach to enabling seamless, omni-channel experiences for clients and their customers. Attendees include AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Technology Officer Ben Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Product & Experiences Bryan Guy, Director of Sales & Business Development Howard Fish and Chief of Staff Kaylei Wright. They will be available for one-to-one meetings with media, investors and potential partners to present their new product. To schedule a meeting, contact Wright at kwright@apptechcorp.com.

“Our incredibly talented team has been tirelessly working to develop a transformative commerce platform to deliver unparalleled experiences for both customers and brands and we are incredibly excited to unveil it at Money20/20. We look forward to connecting with leaders in our industry to discuss future plans for our product launch as well as potential partnerships for enhancing our current tech stack,” said Jenkins.

AppTech’s technology is rooted in a strong portfolio of patents, covering many areas, including mobile-to-mobile and computer-to-mobile payment. The company recently acquired Hothand, which brought their patent portfolio to 17 total patents. Additionally, AppTech announced a partnership in July that will expand their cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the foundation for enabling a full range of stellar commerce experiences for both brands and customers across borders.

Money20/20 is the world’s leading Fintech show, bringing together the most innovative people in payments, Fintech and the broader financial ecosystem. For more information about Money20/20, or to register to attend, visit https://www.money2020.com/.



About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance.

