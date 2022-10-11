Strategies For Global Personal Care Appliances Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the personal care appliances market is expected to grow to $24.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The increase in the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the personal care appliances market going forward.

The personal care appliances market consists of sales of electric personal care devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for personal hygiene, personal grooming, or beautification. Personal care appliances refer to devices that facilitate personal care applications including hair care, oral care, and hair removal.

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend shaping the personal care appliances market outlook. Companies are emphasizing launching new technologically advanced products to capture significant market share. For instance, in January 2021, Panasonic, a Japan-based conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances launched a new hair dryer (EH-NA67-W) for all ages and genders. The newly launched EH-NA67-W uses patented nanotechnology to reduce hair damage from daily brushing. Also, in August 2020, Philips, a Dutch conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances introduced a brand new Hair Clipper 3000 series under the male grooming category designed with advanced Dual Cut and Trim & Flow Technology. The newly launched Philips Hair Clipper delivers maximum precision making it easy to get a salon-like haircut at home.

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Segments

The global personal care appliances market report is segmented:

By Product: Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care, Other Products

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-Use: Female, Male

By Geography: The global personal care appliances market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal care appliances global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the personal care appliances global market, personal care appliances global market share, personal care appliances global market segments and geographies, personal care appliances market players, personal care appliances market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The personal care appliances market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Wahl Clipper Corporation, Vega Industries Private Limited, Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory, Braun GmbH, Norelco Consumer Products Company and Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

