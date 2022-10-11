Rising Prevalence of Disc Degenerative Disorders Will Drive Sales of Artificial Discs: Fact.MR Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of artificial discs are predicted to surge at an impressive CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Based on the Global Burden of Disease analysis, low back pain is the most common cause of disability worldwide, affecting an estimated 540 million individuals at any given time.



The ageing population's increased frequency of degenerative spine illnesses, the rising need for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and technological advancements in artificial discs are primary market drivers.

To replicate the function of damaged intervertebral discs, an artificial disc is implanted into the cervical or lumbar spine. It consists of two endplates, which are frequently made of cobalt-chromium, medical-grade polyethylene, or titanium alloy. As a result of its elasticity and compressibility, it promotes movement and flexibility while easing back pain.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7760

A clinical trial revealed that the anterior cervical discectomy and fusion approach was never clinically superior to the cervical-total disc replacement (C-TDR) method. This will drive up the number of patients who undergo disc replacement surgeries, speeding up market growth.

A disc is a soft, cartilage-like tissue-based cushioning structure that is located between the various spine bones. A material implanted into the spine to mimic the functions of a normal disc is called an artificial disc, spine arthroplasty device, or disc prosthesis. These compressible discs, which are mainly constructed of metal, biopolymer, plastic, or a combination of the two, help to maintain flexibility and range of motion.

Market expansion will be dented by the absence of reimbursement policies for disc replacement. The high out-of-pocket expenses related to artificial disc replacement operations will hurt market growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for artificial discs is currently valued at US$ 905 million.

The market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027.

China's artificial discs market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2027.

Global sales of cervical disc replacement products are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 21% during the next 5 years.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7760

Key Segments in Artificial Discs Industry Research

By Material :

By Indication : Cervical Disc Replacement Lumbar Disc Replacement

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7760

Winning Strategy

Companies that compete in the worldwide artificial discs market are concentrating on activities related to new product developments and launches. The increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and the efforts made by businesses to increase their regional presence is to account for this growth.

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen

Centinel Spine, LLC

Medtronic Plc

One of the manufacturers of orthopaedic products, Zimmer Biomet, introduced a cervical disc called Mobi-C in Japan in October 2018. This product is expected to expand the artificial spine discs market in the Asia Pacific region.

The whole cervical disc replacement procedure employing the company's ProDisc Vivo product has been evaluated in clinical tests by Centinel Spine, LLC in 2019 and has been shown to dramatically enhance patient outcomes.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global artificial discs market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (metal & plastic, metal), indication (cervical disc replacement, lumbar disc replacement), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Spinal Surgery Products Market - The global spinal surgery products market enjoys a valuation of over US$ 11 billion in 2022 and is set to further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 15.5 billion by the year 2030. Demand for spinal implants and surgical devices has increased with the cost of products coming down all the time. As a result, the market for spinal surgery equipment is expanding steadily across the world.

Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market - The global cervical dystonia treatment market is expected to witness rapid growth due to rising demand for potential need of cervical dystonia treatment. There have been a number of initiatives aimed to increase the awareness among general population.

Cervical Anterior Approach Device Package Market - Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and cervical spinal stenosis related to cervical cartilage degeneration further expected to enhance cervical anterior approach device package market.

Artificial Heart Market - Growing demand for heart transplantation may drive growth of the Artificial heart market in surgical sector. As highly advanced infrastructure is needed for the heart transplant procedure, hence it is expected that Hospitals are expected to contribute the highest share.

Artificial Organs Market - Artificial organs have become imperative with a worldwide rise in organ transplants exceeding available organ donors. Recent advances in biomaterials have generated range of devices and materials for use through the implantation or outside the body to replace the organ that may have been lost due to injury or disease.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

