CapitalGainsReport: Sector Spotlight Medical Monitoring Stocks. (BEAT, DXCM, WHSI, NMRD, GBS)

A handful of Medical Monitoring stocks have been on the rise as of late. Medical monitoring stocks are those that help patients with detection of diseases or ailments, diagnosis of diseases, as well as daily monitoring of biological data. The industry expects to grow at a raid rate due to the aging population, the overall rise in general health awareness, and the increased amount of infectious diseases in today's world.

A few stocks that have caught the attention of investors are:

California's HeartBeam Inc. BEAT a cardiac technology company that developed the first and only 3D-vector platform for heart-attack detection, went from a low of $4.08 to high of $5.89 in the last week.

This is following last week's announcement on the expansion of their product portfolio pipeline. The new product pipeline advancement focuses on arrhythmia detection. The broadening of the product portfolio includes smartwatch connectivity to HeartBeam’s platform in future products.

“Adding smartwatch connectivity to our platform is a significant development as it extends our portfolio by enabling 24/7 heart monitoring capability,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, HeartBeam Founder and CEO.

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for diabetes patients. Shares of the stock soared 7.3% and closed at $102.14 last Friday.

Dexcom’s price increase follows a recent company announcement that the Dexcom G7 CGM System is now available to diabetics above the age of two in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong.

WHSI also caught the eye of traders, sending shares higher almost 60% last week.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. WHSI “provides innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times.” Wearable Health (WHSI) is creating innovative products and services to strategically compete in the PERS (Personal Emergency Response System) space.

WHSI, in a recent press release, announced that it has received and is selling through its initial stocking of the new 4G iHelp Mini PERS device. The response from vendors and dealers has been overwhelming positive thus far. Wearable Medical Health Technologies Inc. has placed a second and larger order from the factory, and expects the device to sell quickly.

The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device by WHSI with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S. and around the world.

Nemaura Medical NMRD, a medical technology company that develops and commercializes noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices, has seen an increase from the $1.50 mark, up to a high of $3.27 on Monday morning. This recent jump follows a recent announcement to eneter a preliminary agreement with EVERSANA, for the large-scale launch of NMRD’s Diabetes Management Program in the U.S.

The agreement covers all global sales and marketing of NMRD’s Diabetes Management Solution, BEATdiabetes. This system is based around Nemaura’s noninvasive glucose monitoring solution, proBEAT.

GBS Inc. GBS is a life sciences company developing noninvasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests. GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests needed to help people living with diabetes. GBS traded as high as .55 last week up 34% in the last month.

This recent climb follows a company press release last week. GBS announced they had acquired Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited (IFP), greatly expanding the GBS platform. IFP’s unique drug screening system is a 10-minute on the spot solution that works by analyzing fingerprint sweat to screen for recent drug use.

