Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Products Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.
  • Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • EKF Diagnostics
  • ELITechGroup
  • Erba Mannheim
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Genrui Biotech Inc.
  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
  • Horiba, Ltd.
  • KPM Analytics, Inc.
  • Medica Corporation
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • SFRI SAS
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Teco Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to a digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
  • Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
  • Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth
  • Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity
  • Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies
  • Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth
  • Growing Automation Propels Market Growth
  • Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
  • Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation
  • Picking a Chemical Analyzer
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market
  • Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations
  • Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth
  • Focus on New Connections and Data
  • Focus on Research and Development
  • Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

