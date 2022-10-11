Submit Release
RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

