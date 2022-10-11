Alzheimers Therapeutic Global Market Report 2022: High Estimates of Future Cases Driving Development & Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimers Therapeutic Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global Alzheimer's therapeutics market studies various drugs used for the treatment of Alzheimer's along with pipeline analysis of upcoming potential drugs.

For the purpose of this study, the various drugs studied include memantine hydrochloride donepezil hydrochloride rivastigmine and galantamine hydrobromide. The pipeline analysis for Alzheimer's therapeutics market comprises projected market sales of Phase III drugs estimated till 2022.

According to press release published by BioArctic Neuroscience AB, the Alzheimer's disease is age-related and the number of patients doubles every five years beyond age 65, meaning that 30% of 85-year-olds are suffering from the disease. Current estimates indicate 35.6 million people worldwide are affected and researchers estimate that this number could triple by 2050.

According to medical practitioners, donepezil, rivastigmine or galantamine is offered as part of treatment for patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. However, use of memantine is for severe Alzheimer's disease and most of the medical practitioners recommend memantine for people with moderate Alzheimer's disease who cannot take the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs. The current market dynamics suggest that drugs currently available in the market are expected to lose their exclusivity during the forecast period. Hence, the current unmet needs represent a huge opportunity for pharmaceutical companies which are developing targeted novel therapies

According to Alzheimer's Association, if no novel treatments are found to prevent, delay or stop the progression of Alzheimer's disease, the number of people affected in the U.S. is expected to soar to 15 million by 2050 and the cost of care for Alzheimer's patients could increase five-fold to $1.2 trillion a year. The drugs currently available in Alzheimer's therapeutics market treat the cognitive symptoms of the disease such as memory loss, confusion and problems with thinking but do not address the underlying causes of the disease.

However, ongoing research on Alzheimer's treatment is focused on treatments that may restrain or slow down disease progression disease modifying agents. Other areas of research are concentrating at the role inflammation and insulin resistance developed in Alzheimer's disease. According to market experts the major challenges in Alzheimer's clinical trials are as follows:

Recruitment and retention of clinical trial participants

Acquiring the essential augmented funding for clinical trials (federal and private both)

Collecting informed consent from patients who are suffering from the effects of the disease

Involving caregivers in research trials because they can actually add an extra burden to their daily routine

Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Memantine Hydrochloride

Donepezil Hydrochloride

Rivastigmine

Galantamine Hydrobromide

Pipeline Analysis

Projected sales of Phase III Drugs estimated till 2022 (US$ Mn)

ENA713

Flutemetamol (18F)

LY450139

Dimebon

Aripiprazole/ BMS-337039

Tabular Representation of Phase II and I Drugs

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Alzheimer's Therapeutic market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Alzheimer's Therapeutic market?

Which is the largest regional market for Alzheimer's Therapeutic market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Alzheimer's Therapeutic market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Alzheimer's Therapeutic market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market: By Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. North America Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Alzheimer's Therapeutic Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotie Therapies

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly Inc.

F. Hoffman Le Roche

Merck & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

