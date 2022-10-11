Capsule Endoscopes Market Size (2022-2030) - Advin Healthcare, CapsoVision Inc, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc and Olympus Corporation

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global capsule endoscopes market is expected to clock at US$ 1,037.3 million by 2030. The global capsule endoscopes market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease, carcinoid tumors, esophageal varies, and Crohn's disease. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising geriatric population more vulnerable to digestive disorders are contributing to the global capsule endoscopes market growth. However, limited reimbursement and the high cost of capsule endoscope devices are holding back the global capsule endoscopes market growth.

Capsule endoscopes are simple, relatively small medical devices with a special camera designed to wirelessly capture and relay images or video of the intestinal lumen. A capsule imaging device is as small as a vitamin pill. It consists of lights, a battery, and an antenna to receive images. Capsule endoscopes are utilized during digestive system evaluations to diagnose internal bleeding in the stomach, esophagus, small intestine, colon, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer.

Download PDF Brochure of Capsule Endoscopes Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/capsule-endoscopes-market/7861

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent global capsule endoscopes market players are

Advin Healthcare

CapsoVision Inc

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

IntroMedic, Co. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

RF System lab

Growth Drivers

The increasing geriatric population is contributing to the growth of the global capsule endoscopes market. Senior people are more vulnerable to diseases due to low immunity systems; due to aging factors, body organs cannot function properly, and connective tissue stiffens as it ages. This stiffens the joints, and the cells and tissues can not repair damage effectively, weakening the digestive system. A weakened digestive system induces diseases like constipation, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The global capsule endoscopes market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The global capsule endoscopes market has been segmented into the esophageal capsule, small bowel capsules, and colon capsules. Small bowel capsules dominate the global capsule endoscopes market due to the increasing adoption of novel diagnosis systems for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and Crohn's disease. Furthermore, the introduction of novel products and technological advancement are contributing to the small bowel segment growth.

Excerpts From 'by Application'

Based on the application, the global capsule endoscopes market has been segmented into:

Crohn's disease

Small Intestine Tumors

Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding

The obscure gastrointestinal bleeding segment dominates the global capsule endoscopes market due to the increasing prevalence of soil-transmitted helminth infections, gastrointestinal cancer, and internal injury. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population with a compromised digestive system is fueling the global obscure gastrointestinal bleeding capsule endoscopes market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/capsule-endoscopes-market/7861

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global capsule endoscopes market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global capsule endoscopes market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high demand for minimally invasive diagnostics systems, technological advancement, and early adoption of novel technologies. Also, developed infrastructure, favorable reimbursement and high healthcare expenditure are contributing to the growth of the North America capsule endoscopes market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CAPSULES ENDOSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Esophageal Capsule Small Bowel Capsule Colon Capsule GLOBAL CAPSULES ENDOSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Crohn's Disease Small Intestine Tumor Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of diagnostic imaging services Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=PgYYOC3MNLTmUtG3PcnPkhwe6YBZPzv1Lm2UfWmv&report_id=7861&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/