Medical Carts Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical carts market is expected to grow to $3.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is expected to propel the growth of the medical cart market going forward.

The medical cart market consists of the sale of medical carts or trolleys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in hospitals to help medical professionals in transporting medical supplies by using trolleys. A medical cart refers to typically portable equipment that is configured with drawers, colors, locking mechanisms, and other characteristics to help them store and organize materials and equipment used in various medical operations.

Global Medical Carts Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical carts market. Major companies operating in the medical carts market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Advantech, a US-based provider of medical carts, launched the AMiS-30EP clinical pole cart for comfortable positioning and rapid care delivery. This product features four anti-static 4” casters for easy movement on floor surfaces. This furnishes a highly customizable cart solution for use in diverse healthcare environments.

Global Medical Carts Market Segments

The global medical carts market is segmented:

By Type: Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Cart, Other Type

By Material Type: Metal, Plastic, Others Type

By End User: Hospitals, Physician Offices, Other End User

By Geography: The global medical carts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical carts global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the medical carts global market, medical carts global market share, medical carts global market segments and geographies, medical carts market players, medical carts market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical carts market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ITD GmbH, Advantech Co. Ltd, Harloff Manufacturing Co, AFC Industries, Midmark Corporation, The Bergmann Group, Capsa Healthcare, Jaco Inc, Waterloo Healthcare, Ergotron Inc, The Bergmann Group, Armstrong Medical Inc, Onyx Healthcare Inc and AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

