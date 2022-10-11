Europe Basmati Rice Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2031

Europe Basmati Rice Industry

Europe Basmati Rice Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Basmati Rice Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Europe basmati rice market was valued at $551.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $866.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2%. The Indian variety segment was the highest revenue contributor with $418.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $671.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Basmati rice is distinguished by its distinct aroma and cooking qualities, and it is two to three times more expensive than other long grain rice. It is a slender and extra-long grain that expands to at least twice its original length when cooked. Basmati rice is distinguished from other aromatic long grain rice varieties by its excellent aroma, wonderful taste, and distinct flavor. It is widely used in Indian and Pakistani cuisines, as well as in Persian, Arab, and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Basmati rice continues to be the most popular long-grain rice variety due to its exceptional scent and flavor attributes. The majority of basmati rice farming is focused in India and Pakistan, with a few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia also cultivating basmati rice for self-consumption. Basmati rice continues to be the most popular long-grain rice variety due to its exceptional scent and flavor attributes. The majority of basmati rice farming is focused in India and Pakistan, with a few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia also cultivating basmati rice for self-consumption.

A significant export of basmati rice across global regions has created a demand for a stronger supply chain to provide a fair outcome for all supply chain players, from farmers to consumers. While governments work to strengthen the basmati rice supply chain, significant market participants continue to develop authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain, which improves brand image in both domestic and international markets.

With the rise in rice consumption, there is expected to be a surge in demand for specialty rice, such as basmati rice, across Europe. Iran was the biggest importer of Indian basmati rice; however, in 2016, Iran imposed a ban and price cap on imports, causing Indian exporters to shift their focus to other markets. It offers price advantages to numerous European countries in order to promote the basmati rice business in Europe.

The key companies profiled in the report include Amira Basmati Rice, HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA Suntra, S.G.S. International Rice Company, Amira Nature Foods, VSR Rice, The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd., and Kohinoor Foods.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2021, the UK dominated the market, with more than one-third share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

Spain is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031, in terms of revenue.

The Indian variety type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue.

In 2021, the commercial application segment dominated the market, with more than two-thirds share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

The household application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0%.

