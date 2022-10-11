Dental Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Worth $12.43 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.55%: The Brainy Insights

Increasing healthcare expenses and growing preference for minimally invasive technologies to drive the growth of dental diagnostic equipment market. The exponential rise in 3D imaging, CAM, and CAD technology leads to better outcomes and targeted treatment. North American region emerged as the largest market for the global dental diagnostic equipment market, with a 39.82% share of the market revenue in 2021.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global dental diagnostic equipment market is expected to grow from USD 6.46 billion in 2021 to USD 12.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Dental diagnosis requires examining oral cavities and thorough monitoring of dental conditions. A dental diagnosis is essential for everyone, especially the elderly and people with ill-eating habits. Early diagnosis of dental cavities eliminates the need for an extensive procedure afterward. The facilitation of this diagnosis is possible with any equipment, including forceps, scalers, curettes, probes, lasers, etc. Dentists are keen to use such equipment as it eases the process for them and helps them to treat their patients with better efficacy. Dental laser equipment leads to painless diagnosis and is thus highly preferred in developed countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, etc. The new-edge devices include advanced technology of radiology and imaging, which presents rapid diagnosis.



Dental Diagnostic Equipment Market Report Scope





Report Attributes Details Market Size (2030) Around $12.43 Billion Market Size (2021) $6.46 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) Over 7.55% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2030 Market Segments Product Type, End-user, Technology, Regions Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa

Dental diagnostic equipment is gaining popularity in the forensic science department. The number of dental diseases, including erosion of teeth, gum issues, cavities, sensitivity, carcinoma, etc., has increased in the recent decade. Further, as people grow older, dental diseases tend to increase rapidly. Infection in cavities can lead to severe consequences; thus, using such diagnostic equipment is reliable for eliminating the possibility of conditions. The evolving demographics and changing standards of living have led to the consumption of food responsible for tooth decay in the long run. Thus, increasing preference for dental surgeries and favourable regulations are some of the lucrative opportunities for market growth of this dental diagnostic equipment. Patients are more inclined to use surgical solutions than prescription drugs to manage long-term dental disorders. The constant technological evolution of dental diagnostic equipment has led to a shorter turnaround time for dental surgeries. With the rising number of digital platforms, the sales of dental diagnostic equipment have risen constantly. However, the high cost of this equipment is a significant restraint in the market. Further, lower awareness in some parts of developing countries and non-uniform reimbursement scenarios are a few challenges for the dental diagnostic equipment market.



Key players operating in the global dental diagnostic equipment market are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, KaVo Kerr, Zolar Dental Laser, Biolase Technologies, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M Company, Henry Schein, American Medicals, Midmark Diagnostic Group, A-dec Inc., Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Patterson Companies, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Technodent Exim India, and J. MORITA CORP, among others. To enhance their market position in the global dental diagnostic equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In May 2021, two significant players, Straumann Group and Western Dental & Orthodontics, collaborated to expand dental implant access. Straumann Group had agreed to deliver high-quality dental implants, abutments, and crowns.



The dental systems and equipment segment held the highest share of around 49.32% and a market value of USD 3.18 billion in 2021.



The product type segment is divided into dental lasers, radiology equipment, and dental systems and equipment. The dental laser is segmented into intricate tissue laser and soft tissue laser. Soft tissue laser includes gas laser, all tissue laser, and diode laser. The dental radiology equipment consists of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), extra-oral radiology equipment, and intra-oral radiology equipment. The dental systems include handpieces, light cure equipment, scaling units, CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental probes, and others. Further, the CAD/CAM systems include full in-lab systems, stand-alone scanners, and chair-side systems. The dental systems and equipment segment held the highest share of around 49.32% and a market value of USD 3.18 billion in 2021. Dental systems and equipment use ranges across wide applications, including specific surgical procedures and general operations. The surgical procedures, including extraction and implantation, requires the use of equipment. Specialized equipment is used in most specific surgeries to increase the chances of success.



The dental clinic's segment is predicted to be the largest over the forecast period.



The end-user type segment is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Out of these, the dental clinic's segment is predicted to be the largest over the forecast period. Dental clinics are increasing in number due to the rising demand from the patient population. These clinics treat dental disorders, and dentists prefer using dental diagnostic equipment for general and specialized treatment. The growing number of dentists has led to many private dental clinics across many countries.



The prosthodontic segment held the highest share of around 37.11% and a market value of USD 2.39 billion in 2021.



The technology segment is divided into prosthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, and orthodontic. The prosthodontic segment held the highest share of around 37.11% and a market value of USD 2.39 billion in 2021. Prosthodontics refers to the continuation of various dental treatments. It is one of the most successful methods in restoring the affected tooth while minimizing damage to other teeth in the process. Prosthodontics primarily focuses on prostheses and the maintenance of dental clinical conditions. The prosthodontic treatment ranges from diagnosis to rehabilitation of the patient's oral functions. Prosthodontic technology can quickly treat many dental diseases.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dental Diagnostic Equipment Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global dental diagnostic equipment market, with a market share of 39.82% in the year 2021. The region’s dental diagnostic equipment has intense research and development, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions of players engaged in dental diagnostic equipment. The residents of the USA and Canada are experiencing a higher prevalence of dental disorders, including tooth decay and aches. The United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2021. Formulating favorable reimbursement strategies and demographic trends has led to consumer awareness in North American countries. Every year, North American countries deploy considerable funds to research and develop dental diagnostic equipment. As a result of these advancements and a stronger focus on healthcare technology, the market for dental diagnostic equipment in the region has grown many folds in recent years.



About the report:



The global dental diagnostic equipment market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, nationally, and country. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, and distribution and marketing channels analysis.



