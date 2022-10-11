India Ayurvedic Products Market to Reach US$ 1,536.9 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Rising Preference for Natural Products

The inflating popularity of natural and organic medicines, owing to their several associated benefits, is primarily driving the India ayurvedic products market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Ayurvedic Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India ayurvedic products market size reached INR 515.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,536.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.78% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ayurvedic-products-market/requestsample

Ayurveda refers to an ancient science and healthcare system. It analyses and cures diseases after analyzing the body type, heartbeat patterns, appearance, vision, etc., of individuals. Ayurvedic products are generally derived from plants, metals, animals, minerals, etc. Some of the common herbs and spices that are used in the formulation of these products include Boswellia, ashwagandha, cumin, turmeric, licorice root, gotu kola, bitter melon, cardamom, etc. Consequently, they assist in eliminating impurities, increasing resistance to diseases, and preventing inflammation while improving overall health.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating popularity of natural and organic medicines, owing to their several associated benefits, is primarily driving the India ayurvedic products market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards the harmful effects of chemicals utilized in the formulation of various skincare and personal care items and the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, etc., are also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising disposable income levels of individuals, extensive investments in R&D activities, and the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies in India for promoting the use of ayurvedic products via subsidies are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the elevating penetration of high-speed internet and the widespread adoption of social media platforms by leading manufacturers are further bolstering the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the introduction of online delivery models are anticipated to fuel the India ayurvedic products market over the forecasted period.

India Ayurvedic Products Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India ayurvedic products market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

• Vicco Laboratories

• Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Hamdard Laboratories

• Forest Essentials

• Emami Ltd.

• Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

• Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India ayurvedic products market based on products type, organized/unorganized and region.

Market Breakup by Products Type:

• Healthcare Products:

 Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

 Ayurvedic Medicines

• Personal Care Products:

 Skin Care

 Oral Care

 Hair Care and Fragrances

Market Breakup by Organized/Unorganized:

• Organized

• Unorganized

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1279&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.