Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members discovered three adult males were struck by gunfire. All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black four door Nissan. The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.