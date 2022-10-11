Submit Release
*Update* TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Washington Capital’s Red Carpet Home Opener Event

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Capital One Arena’s Red Carpet event will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

 

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.:

 

  • F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

 

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.:

 

  • F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW
  • Westbound traffic on F Street from 5th Street, NW

 

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

 

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

 

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

 

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

 

 

 

 

