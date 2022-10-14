Queen of Spades Scott Cooper Miami Kseniaa Maksimova - Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Scott Cooper Miami Education

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

The experience I had with Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship taught me that if one is willing to put effort and determination into something, one will achieve it. I am also glad my passion for writing...” — Kseniia Maksimova

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship is pleased to announce that Kseniia Maksimova, Fullbright Scholar at St. Cloud University, is the latest award winner. In addition, a new scholarship opportunity has also been announced (details below).Elizabeth Colunga resides in Denver, Colorado. She works as a video producer while pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Digital Filmmaking at Grand Canyon University. Her passion for creating videos started at age 5 when her family brought home their first camcorder. She immediately found interest in recording videos. Nearly 30 years later, she is back in college to learn the best industry practices and standards to make her dream of becoming a filmmaker a reality."I am honored to be a recipient of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award this year," said Kseniia Maksimova, "With so many things that I need to handle as a graduate student, I am beyond happy to have the additional support that this award provided me. They say, 'when there's a will there's a way,' and I found out that the saying is true. The experience I had with the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award taught me that if one is willing to put effort and determination into something, one will achieve it. I am also glad my passion for writing played into that as well. I want to thank the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award for giving me a chance to share my story and making me believe in my dreams!"The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on the following topics:(1) What is your favorite social media platform (Instagram, TikTok, etc.) and why?(2) If you had to live in another time period and in another place, what would your choice be?(3) If you could change one day of your life, what would you change and why?Kseniia chose the topic, "If you could change one day of your life, what would you change and why??" She wrote a very interesting article, The Queen of Spades NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics(1) Describe a topic, idea, or concept you find so engaging that it makes you lose all track of time. Why does it captivate you? What or who do you turn to when you want to learn more?(2) Is the American Dream still alive?(3) "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." Oscar Wilde said these words while he was one of the most popular playwrights in London in the early 1890s. What did he mean by this? Do you agree with him?Applications are due by November 15, 2022, and the winner will be announced on November 22, 2022.ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on "forgotten communities" throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

