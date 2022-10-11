Submit Release
Adventurers, Book Enthusiasts, and Sci-Fi Lovers; Brace Yourselves for a Journey through Survival with Randi Beers' Book

Teal Haven by Randi Lee Beers is Available on Amazon

Teal Haven by Randi Lee Beers is Available on Barnes and Noble

Royal Dragon Fly Book Award

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi adventure book? We all need to escape reality and among the best ways to do that is by reading a beautifully crafted masterpiece by an author who just loves adventures! Randi Beers incorporates her passion for science and adventure in her work of art. Reading through the pages will keep you asking, where will Beers’ imagination take me?

Teal Haven is a 238-paged book that will fuel an adrenaline rush to your mind just by simply reading. The book follows 3 families on their way to a safe place that will preserve all things alive across the now hazardous earth. Catastrophe, climate phenomenons, and poisonous air will be faced by these families in hopes of seeing a better tomorrow. Plants, animals, and 30 families of 7 will have to take on this venture from all over the world for survival. However, like all detail-oriented stories, the main characters of Teal Haven have their own challenges awaiting.

Granted with the Royal Dragonfly Book Award, Teal Haven screams its prominence. There’s so much wonder and excitement to look forward to and not a single word found in this book’s pages fails to deliver its impact to the whole story. Be on the lookout as this piece graces its way to the biggest book fair around the world, the Frankfurt International Book Fair, happening on October 19 through October 23, 2022.

Reading Teal Haven will give you an experience similar to actually going on the adventure. Randi’s vivid description of the events makes the words come to life. Who is this brilliant author? Randi Beers is a mother of four lovely children, two dogs, one cat, and many fish. She has a Bachelor of Science’s Degree in Engineering. Her love for both science and adventure gave way to the creation of this must-have book. Check out this video and get thrilled to read at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yp5ywZ4oPwM.

Visit https://www.amazon.com/Teal-Haven-Randi-Lee-Beers/dp/1646630394 or https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/teal-haven-randi-lee-beers/1136738432 to get a copy of Beers’ work. You may also visit her website at www.randibeers.com to follow through her journey.

Teal Haven by Randi Lee Beers

