India Organic Food Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Future Scope 2022-2027

The increasing consumer awareness towards nutrient-rich & naturally sourced products, owing to their several benefits, is driving the India organic food market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.25% during 2022-2027. Organic food represents the product of an agricultural system that avoids the application of man-made fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, livestock feed additives, etc. It gives consumers assurance that toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), etc., are not utilized in food production. In line with this, organic food ensures that strict organic cultivation standards have been implemented with respect to impact on soil, water, air support, environmental protection, etc. Furthermore, these practices employ cycled resources that help in promoting ecological balance.

India Organic Food Market Trends:

The increasing consumer awareness towards nutrient-rich and naturally sourced products, owing to their several health benefits, is primarily driving the India organic food market. Additionally, the growing expenditure capacities of individuals, especially on health and wellness items, and the rising prevalence of numerous chronic ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across India to promote sustainable cultivation practices, including organic farming practices, among farmers and the convenient availability of organic food via e-commerce platforms are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, public and private organizations are also organizing food festivals and expos to provide budding organic food entrepreneurs a platform to connect with customers as well as retailers, which is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of vegan and gluten-free snacks that can safely be consumed by individuals suffering from celiac disease is anticipated to fuel the India organic food market over the forecasted period.

India Organic Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Suminter India Organics Private Limited

• Nature Bio-Foods Limited

• Organic India Private Limited

• Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd

• Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd

• ElWorld Agro

• Mother Earth

• Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd

• Morarka Organic Foods Pvt.Ltd

• Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd

• Conscious Food Private Limited

• Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

• EcoFarms (India) Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Spices and Pulses

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

