Egypt Cosmetic (Industry) Market Increased, Rapidly Changing Dynamics of the Industry & Future Estimations by 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetics are products used for cleansing, promoting attractiveness, or enhancing the appearance without affecting the body’s structure or functions. The trend for healthy and glowing skin among consumers has stimulated the demand for these products, especially those improving skin conditions. At present, skin care products, such as sunscreen and moisturizers, are in higher demand due to the awareness of effects of exposure to sun on skin.

The Egypt cosmetic market growth is driven by changes in lifestyle and increase in use of cosmetics to enhance their overall appearance. Moreover, ongoing trend of using herbal cosmetics with negligible side effects boosts the growth of the cosmetic market. However, rise in awareness about the side effects caused by some of the cosmetic products and availability of advanced beauty treatments restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for using organic & herbal cosmetics due to its skin benefits is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

The Egypt cosmetic market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into skin & sun care, hair care, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty stores (beauty & drug stores), large & small retail stores (hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, and others), and online. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Loreal International, Avon Products, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon, Inc., Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, and Skin Food.

