Frankfurt Book Fair Enthusiasts and Book Fans Must be on the Lookout for Jeff Meyer's Book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute
Most dreams die before they ever get a chance to grow.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Most dreams die before they ever get a chance to grow.” Jeff Meyer, the Dream Coach, sails the progression of his book with this thought-provoking line. Many of us, if not all, strongly understand this experience and left with the question, “Is my dream too impossible to reach?”. Now, here’s the great news… you can finally have access to Jeff’s comforting and dream-nurturing book when you make it to the Frankfurt Book Fair — the grandest book fair globally, in October 2022.
Who is Jeff Meyer and what makes his book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through, significant to every individual? Well, Jeff Meyer is not an ordinary author; he is a coach, consultant, entrepreneur, and pastor who dedicates himself to aiding people discover and realize their dreams piously. He does just that in the magic of books. Fear Not Dream Big & Execute guides its readers into an escalating tread towards making a dream come true. It’s made even more interactive through incorporating exercises that help the readers keep track of their learnings and understanding of the book’s main purpose. The book is equipped with the notion that will help you seek new courage to be yourself. It also does a graceful way of making you see that you are not alone in your journey. Meyer, himself, wrote this book as an invitation to join him in a pursuit so worthy that it doesn’t only benefit the doer but also the people around the person. Throughout the entire reading journey, one is able to immerse in real life changes for the better.
Who can take on this venture? Educators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home parents, college students, unsettled professionals, and anyone who wants to unlock their creativity. Basically, it’s a book for dreamers!
The Frankfurt Book Fair is once again giving enthusiasts the chance to be on the hunt for great books. Luckily, this year, Jeff Meyer’s Fear Not Dream Big & Execute is among the treasures to seek. On the 19th to 23rd of October, be sure not to miss Meyer’s life-facilitating creation. Opportunities don’t always come, so when they do, be sure to grab it!
