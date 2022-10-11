Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,420 in the last 365 days.

Frankfurt Book Fair Enthusiasts and Book Fans Must be on the Lookout for Jeff Meyer's Book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

Fear Not Dream Big & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through is Available on Amazon

Fear Not Dream Big & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through by Jeff Meyer is Available on Barnes and Noble

Frankfurt Book Fair Enthusiasts and Book Fans Must be on the Lookout for Jeff Meyer's Book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute

Most dreams die before they ever get a chance to grow.”
— Jeff Meyer
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Most dreams die before they ever get a chance to grow.” Jeff Meyer, the Dream Coach, sails the progression of his book with this thought-provoking line. Many of us, if not all, strongly understand this experience and left with the question, “Is my dream too impossible to reach?”. Now, here’s the great news… you can finally have access to Jeff’s comforting and dream-nurturing book when you make it to the Frankfurt Book Fair — the grandest book fair globally, in October 2022.

Who is Jeff Meyer and what makes his book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through, significant to every individual? Well, Jeff Meyer is not an ordinary author; he is a coach, consultant, entrepreneur, and pastor who dedicates himself to aiding people discover and realize their dreams piously. He does just that in the magic of books. Fear Not Dream Big & Execute guides its readers into an escalating tread towards making a dream come true. It’s made even more interactive through incorporating exercises that help the readers keep track of their learnings and understanding of the book’s main purpose. The book is equipped with the notion that will help you seek new courage to be yourself. It also does a graceful way of making you see that you are not alone in your journey. Meyer, himself, wrote this book as an invitation to join him in a pursuit so worthy that it doesn’t only benefit the doer but also the people around the person. Throughout the entire reading journey, one is able to immerse in real life changes for the better.

Who can take on this venture? Educators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home parents, college students, unsettled professionals, and anyone who wants to unlock their creativity. Basically, it’s a book for dreamers!

The Frankfurt Book Fair is once again giving enthusiasts the chance to be on the hunt for great books. Luckily, this year, Jeff Meyer’s Fear Not Dream Big & Execute is among the treasures to seek. On the 19th to 23rd of October, be sure not to miss Meyer’s life-facilitating creation. Opportunities don’t always come, so when they do, be sure to grab it!

Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Fear Not, Dream Big & Execute by Jeff Meyer

You just read:

Frankfurt Book Fair Enthusiasts and Book Fans Must be on the Lookout for Jeff Meyer's Book, Fear Not Dream Big & Execute

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.