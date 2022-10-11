Brain Health Supplements Market Growing Demand is Expected to Expand Significantly USD 13.28 billion by 2028

The report aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace the global market with relevant strategies.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Brain Health Supplements market is expected to grow from USD 7.23 billion in 2020 to USD 13.28 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Increased interest among consumers in brain health issues such as strengthening memory, alertness and creativity, and increased adoption of herbal and natural products boosts the brain health supplement market. Increasing awareness of brain health supplements is also driving the market growth. Moreover, government policies favourable to the development of the healthcare sector also contribute to the change.The increasing number of product innovations and the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles are driving the market growth. Moreover, higher product sales and higher disposable income contribute more to the market growth.

Brain supplements are a unique blend of herbal extracts or natural compounds that help improve attention, alertness and memory. Brain supplements are useful for nervousness, sound sleep, depression and anti-aging.. These supplements include vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and other substances to supplement an individual's diet. Growing concerns among consumers regarding brain health and the increasing number of product innovations are the main factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the high incidence of dementia symptoms that affect brain function increases the demand for brain health supplements.

The lack of adequate regulations to assess the purity of the ingredients of these supplements or the validity of their claims may hinder the rate of adoption. The effectiveness of these supplements in improving brain function is a significant concern for buyers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted product sales. The epidemic has increased cases of depression, stress, anxiety, insomnia and fear, isolation, grief, financial challenges, and job loss. Many people struggle to focus on and maintain mental health. This brain health crisis has led to improved product sales around the world.

Key players operating in the global brain health supplements market include Quincy Bioscience, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, KeyView Labs, Inc, Onnit Labs, LLC, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Liquid Health, HVMN Inc, LLC, AlternaScript and Accelerated Intelligence Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global brain health supplements market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. The market consists of a large number of global and regional players. Major manufacturers enhance their presence in the industry through various strategies, such as product launches, technology, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion.

For example, in August 2020, Elysium Health, a US-based nutritional supplement company, launched its new brain health supplement, MATTER. Researchers developed the product at Oxford University. This product claims to help slow brain atrophy associated with age-related memory loss. The supplement combines omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B complex, and berry extract to provide cognitive benefits.

The Natural Molecule segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51% in the year 2020

Based on type, the global brain health supplements market is segmented into herbal extracts and natural molecules. Natural molecules accounted for the largest share, with more than 51% in 2020. The cost-effectiveness of these products is the main reason behind this category's dominance. Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Huperzine-A, Citicoline and Alpha GPC are some of the leading natural molecules used in the products. Docosahexaenoic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid and alpha-linolenic acid are the three primary omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce various cognitive disabilities, including Alzheimer's and depression.

The memory Enhancement segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28% in the year 2020

Based on product, the global brain health supplements market is segmented into depression and mood, memory enhancement, attention and focus, sleep and recovery, stress and anxiety, anti-ageing and longevity. Memory Enhancement accounted for the largest share of more than 28% in 2020. Memory improvement supplements are a growing category in the dietary supplement market in general. Increasing concern about dementia among the elderly has led to the adoption of memory-enhancing products. According to the World Health Organization data, in September 2020, nearly 50 million people worldwide have dementia. Among them, Alzheimer's disease contributes to 60-70% of dementia cases. Green tea, turmeric/curcumin and ginseng root are the common types of memory-enhancing supplements on the market.

Based on geography, the global brain health supplements market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share, with more than 34% in 2020. According to Global Brain Health Adviser data, about 55% -76% of service personnel and 75% of adults in the United States use nutritional supplements. The high prevalence of cognitive disabilities among the growing elderly population has resulted in the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the increased competition in the job market and the increasing pressure among millennials are expected to increase the demand for products across the region.

The global brain health supplements market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

