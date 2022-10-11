Royalton Barracks// Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ approximately 1458 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2
ACCUSED: Michael Rice
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a condition violation concerning Michael Rice, of Royalton, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Rice had violated multiple court ordered conditions. Rice was placed under arrest without incident and was brought the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing. Rice was also issued a citation to appear in Windsor Criminal Court to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.