Royalton Barracks// Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ approximately 1458 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Michael Rice

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a condition violation concerning Michael Rice, of Royalton, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Rice had violated multiple court ordered conditions. Rice was placed under arrest without incident and was brought the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing. Rice was also issued a citation to appear in Windsor Criminal Court to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.