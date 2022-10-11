Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,437 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks// Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

         

CASE#: 22B2004548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan        

STATION: VSP Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ approximately 1458 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Michael Rice                                                 

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a condition violation concerning Michael Rice, of Royalton, VT. Through investigation it was determined that Rice had violated multiple court ordered conditions. Rice was placed under arrest without incident and was brought the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing. Rice was also issued a citation to appear in Windsor Criminal Court to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/11/2022 @ 1230 hours        

COURT: Windsor Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks// Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.