India Vegan Food Market to Grow at 11.32% During 2022-2027, Propelled by Shifting Dietary Patterns | Imarc Group

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Vegan Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, the India vegan food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.32% during 2022-2027. Vegan food refers to the consumption of plant-based products, such as seeds, nuts, grains, fruits, pulses, beans, and vegetables. In terms of product types, they can be broadly categorized into dairy alternatives and meat substitutes. These vegan food categories are rich in antioxidants, fiber, potassium, magnesium, protein, folate, minerals, complex carbohydrates, and vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. They prove highly beneficial in reducing cholesterol levels, managing type 2 diabetes, and controlling the risk of heart diseases, cancer, and other medical ailments. Vegan food items even aid in minimizing the pain of arthritis, boosting mood, promoting weight loss, enhancing skin health, etc. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers in India.

India Vegan Food Market Trends:

The escalating awareness among individuals about the harmful health effects of animal-based food products is primarily driving the India vegan food market. Additionally, the expanding restaurants and fast-food chains offering vegan meat, waffles, ice cream, cookies, burritos, pizza, and brownies are positively influencing the market across the country. Moreover, the growing number of people suffering from lactose intolerance and the introduction of packaged and dairy-free milk, chocolates, fat spreads, cheese, breakfast cereals, and unsweetened soya drinks that are fortified with vitamin D are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by the government bodies aimed at encouraging the adoption of a sustainable diet and plant-based foods to help fight environmental issues and climate change caused by animal agriculture and fishing activities are anticipated to propel the India vegan food market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India vegan food market based on product, source, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Dairy Alternatives:

o Cheese

o Dessert

o Snacks

o Others

• Meat Substitutes:

o Tofu

o TVP

o Seiten

o Quorn

o Others

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Almond

• Soy

• Oats

• Wheat

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India vegan food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

