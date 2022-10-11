Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Drugs Market Size to Hit Sales of $31.2 Bn by 2028 | Biogen, Novartis, and Roche Hold Over 55% Share of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global multiple sclerosis drugs market size was $25.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate revenue of $31.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7% During the forecast period, 2022–2028.



The demand for multiple sclerosis drugs market is growing as the number of people diagnosed with the condition continues to rise. Every year, over 2.8 million people are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. There are a number of different factors driving the growth in demand for these drugs. Firstly, the population is ageing, and MS is more common in older people. Secondly, awareness of MS has increased, meaning more people are seeking diagnosis and treatment. And finally, new treatments have emerged that are more effective than ever before.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market is flooded with different treatments such as stem cell therapy, medications, plasma exchange, and, physical therapy and new drugs are constantly being developed. Some of the most prominent type of drugs are immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and interferons. This means that there is a lot of choice for patients, and that the market for these drugs is very competitive.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. There is no cure for MS, but there are treatments that can help manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Vantage Market Research study on the global multiple sclerosis drugs market found that several new MS drugs have been shown to be effective in slowing the progression of the disease. These drugs are generally well-tolerated and have few serious side effects. However, they are also very expensive, with some costing over $100,000 per year.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-1859/request-sample

Key Players in Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

Celgene Corporation

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson)

EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG.

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen, Novartis, and Roche Hold Over 55% Share of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

Biogen, Novartis, and Roche are currently the three biggest players in the MS drug market, and their products account for over 55% of total sales. However, there are a number of other companies developing new drugs for the condition, and competition is expected to heat up in the coming years.

Multiple sclerosis drugs market is highly competitive, with a number of new drugs entering the market in recent years. The report notes that the number of approved MS drugs has more than doubled since 2000, and that the average price of these drugs has also increased significantly.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-1859/0

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 31.2 Billion CAGR 3.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Celgene Corporation

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson)

EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG.

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report on multiple sclerosis drugs market looks at the current and pipeline MS drugs, their efficacy in treating the disease, as well as their safety profile. It also provides insights into the likely future direction of MS treatment. According to Vantage, the most promising MS drugs currently available are Biogen's Tecfidera, Novartis' Gilenya, and Roche's Ocrevus. These drugs have been shown to be effective in reducing relapse rates and delaying disability progression.

Looking ahead, we believe that newer MS drugs such as siponimod (Novartis), ofatumumab (Genmab/Novartis), and ozanimod (Celgene) have the potential to become first-line treatments. These drugs are still in clinical trials and their long-term efficacy and safety are not yet known.

Other approved therapies across the global multiple sclerosis drugs market include interferon beta-1b, glatiramer acetate, and natalizumab. These drugs are generally well tolerated, but can cause serious side effects in some patients.

The report also notes that several new MS drugs are currently in clinical trials and slowly leaving their market on the overall multiple sclerosis drugs market. These include fingolimod, alemtuzumab, and daclizumab. These agents have the potential to improve upon the efficacy of existing treatments, but their safety profiles are not yet fully known.

The most promising new treatments in the global market are targeting specific subtypes of MS, which could make them more effective than existing therapies. For example, Biogen is developing a drug that targets a protein called NfL that is elevated in people with progressive MS. If approved, this drug could become the first therapy specifically targeting progressive MS.

With more and more options becoming available, patients with MS will have better chances of finding a treatment that works for them. And as the multiple sclerosis drugs market continues to grow, we can expect to see even more innovations in the years to come.

The Report on the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights into Industry

In-depth Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Current Data, and Forecast Data

Top and Emerging Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Stem cell transplant Shows Prominent Results in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Early stem cell treatments showed promise in treating MS, but the field has since become controversial. There are many different types of stem cells, and it is still unclear which are the most effective in treating MS. Furthermore, there is a risk of serious side effects with any type of stem cell treatment.

Despite the potential risks, people with MS are increasingly turning to stem cell treatments in desperation. In some cases, these treatments are the last resort after all other options have failed.

In recent years, stem cell transplantation has shown promise as a treatment in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. In a stem cell transplant, healthy stem cells are transplanted into the patient's body in order to replace the damaged cells that are causing the autoimmune response.

A new study has found that stem cell transplantation can significantly improve the symptoms of MS. The study followed 24 patients who underwent stem cell transplantation, and found that all of them experienced significant improvements in their condition. All 24 patients had fewer relapses, and 16 of them were able to completely stop their immunosuppressive drugs.

In Another study of stem cell transplant in, it was found that 71% of patients experienced an improvement in their symptoms after treatment. Additionally, there were no serious side effects reported. These results are very promising, and suggest that stem cell transplant may be an effective treatment for MS.

As more and more people with MS seek out this treatment, demand is increasing. This is good news for researchers, as it means that more funding will become available for further studies into stem cell treatment for MS. It is also good news for patients, as it means that more clinics will offer this potentially life-changing treatment.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Research Topics on Pharmaceuticals Related Reports:

Nuclear Medicine Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 15.2 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-medicine-market-1847

Healthcare Distribution Market was valued at USD 758.5 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1088.1 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market-1704

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market was valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 24.9 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-1685

Contraceptive Drugs Market is valued at USD 12.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 16.5 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contraceptive-drugs-market-1674

Top Companies in Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market | Leading Companies In-depth Growth Analysis: https://v-mr.biz/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: